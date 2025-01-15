Industry: Import prices fell in November 2024

Import prices in the industry were on a downward trajectory in November, raising expectations for a price de-escalation in general.

According to data announced by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the General Import Price Index in Industry showed a decrease of 2.8% in November 2024 compared to the corresponding index of November 2023.

On a monthly basis, the General Index recorded a marginal increase of 0.5% in November 2024 compared to the previous month.

At a 12-month level, the average General Index of the period December 2023-November 2024, fell by 2.8% compared to the average General Index of the twelve-month period December 2022- November 2023.

According to ELSTAT, the annual decrease in the General Import Price Index by 2.8% in November 2024 is due to:

a. The decrease in the Import Price Index from Countries outside the Eurozone by 4.1%.

b. The decrease in the Import Price Index from Countries within the Eurozone by 0.4%

The decrease in the General Import Price Index (total market) by 2.8% was mainly due to changes: