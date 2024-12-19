Alpha Bank: 300 million euros to Metlen for the construction of 5 photovoltaic parks in Romania

Alpha Bank finances the construction of 5 photovoltaic parks, with a total capacity of 408.5 MW, to be carried out by Metlen Energy & Metals in Romania, supporting green development and strengthening the extroversion of Greek businesses.

According to the announcement, Alpha Bank will finance the project with 300 million euros. The parks are expected to be gradually completed by the second quarter of 2026, are part of Metlen’s Asset Rotation Plan and are being constructed for two large Greek energy groups.

“With its decisive contribution to the implementation of these projects, Alpha Bank demonstrates in practice the implementation of the goal of credit expansion outside Greece and the support of the development of Greek businesses abroad, thanks to the experience and know-how of its executives. In fact, it is the first and only Greek bank to adopt the wholesale banking structure in sectors (such as the Power & Utilities sector), having developed a high level of specialization in the financing of the energy sector, with an emphasis on investments that promote green growth and the energy transition (Renewable Energy Sources, energy storage, network upgrades),” the announcement stated. In this context, the bank has disbursed over 1.1 billion euros in green loans in the last 18 months, of which 550 million euros in RES.

On the occasion of the financing to Metlen Energy & Metals for this project, General Manager Wholesale Banking Yiannis Emiris stated: “The support we provide to the construction of Metlen Energy & Metals’ five new photovoltaic projects in Romania highlights the leading role of the Bank as a financier and as an advisor to large Greek companies that innovate and excel in the implementation of projects and investments abroad, contributing to the extroversion of the Greek economy.

At the same time, it confirms Alpha Bank’s commitment to green development. Financing sustainability is a key pillar of our strategy, with the aim of addressing the consequences of climate change and the transition to a zero-emission economy. We are determined to scale up our efforts in this direction and are proceeding with the upgrade of our targets for ‘green’ loans from 3 billion euros to 4.4 billion euros in the three-year period 2024-2026.”