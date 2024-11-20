Greek shipping companies reactions to Trump’s victory are mixed

The reactions of the 27 Greek shipping companies listed on US markets to the victory of Donald Trump were mixed.

According to a survey by “N”, the general trend of the US stock indices shaped the developments.

The biggest fall in the shipping industry was experienced by the dry bulk and tanker sectors, while companies that manage containerships presented a more positive picture.

As for gas carriers (LNG and LPG Carriers), they registered slight changes, however, the closing of the week was down for most companies.

Specifically, out of the total of 27 listed companies, the share prices of 20 of them recorded a decline, while six showed an increase and one remained unchanged.

Companies operating purely in the container transport market saw their shares rise (with the exception of Costamare and Global Ship Lease).

Of the eight listed companies that have bulk carrier fleets, four recorded a decline, three rose and one was stable, while in the tanker market, all five shipping companies that manage exclusively tankers recorded negative signs.

Regarding companies of Greek interests that operate in different shipping sectors, from tankers and bulkers to containerships and LPG carriers, only one has recorded gains since November 6.

At the same time, the overall data by sector of activity show that after Trump’s election, containership management companies were the “winners” with an increase of 2.1%, while the shares of shipping companies in the dry bulk, oil and gas transportation, and mixed fleets showed losses (2.2%, 7.6%, 5.9% and 4.6% respectively).

In terms of markets, the enthusiasm with which investors welcomed the first results from the US elections, in one of the most critical contests in recent years, faded relatively quickly.

Specifically, on Friday, November 15, Dow Jones fell to 43,444.99 points (-0.65% since November 6), while the technology-weighted Nasdaq slipped to 18,680.12 points (-1.6%).

According to analysts, investor concerns have returned about the pace of interest rate cuts that the Federal Reserve will follow after Jerome Powell’s statements that he “will not rush”, thus undermining the post-election rally fueled by Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election.