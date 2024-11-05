IPTO: Upgrading connections in Zakynthos, Kefalonia, Lefkada

The Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) ensures increased energy reliability in the Ionian Islands with the upgrades of the Kefalonia-Zakynthos and Lefkada-Kefalonia electrical interconnections.

The tender for the project, with a total cost of 99.8 million euros plus VAT, was successfully completed and the contract was signed at the end of October, with the contractor Fulgor – Greek Cable Industry.

The project concerns the design, supply and installation of an integrated underwater and underground cable system, with 150 kV high voltage alternating current technology, which will also incorporate optical fiber telecommunication cables.

The new lines are to completely replace the existing connections of the old type, which have been operating continuously for decades between Zakynthos, Kefalonia and Lefkada.

The total length of the Kefalonia – Zakynthos electrical interconnection will be 20.4 km and that of Lefkada – Zakynthos will be 14.8 km.

The construction phase of the project is expected to last 12 months from the signing of the contract and be completed in 2025.

The Minister of Environment and Energy, Theodoros Skylakakis, stated: “The upgrades of the Kefalonia-Zakynthos and Lefkada-Kefalonia electrical interconnections, utilizing new technologies, are yet another important energy project for the improvement of infrastructure in the Ionian Islands Region.

From its implementation, the residents of the area, as well as tourists, will enjoy the benefits of a more modern and durable electrical system.”

On his part, the president and CEO of IPTO, Manos Manousakis, pointed out: “ADMIE takes action so that every corner of the country enjoys stable and safe electricity supply.

In the Ionian Sea, we have already upgraded the connection between Kyllini and Zakynthos and we are strengthening the connections between Corfu and Igoumenitsa.

With the upgrading of the lines between Zakynthos, Kefalonia and Lefkada, the Ionian Islands will have modern and durable electricity transmission infrastructure.

These projects will shield, in the long term, the reliability of the electrical system in the area, with multiple benefits for the daily life of the inhabitants and the quality of the tourist product of the islands.”