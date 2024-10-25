Papathanasis: We are accelerating the implementation of reforms

We are speeding up the reforms, channeling all European and national resources to support society and the sustainable development of the economy for more jobs, Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis stated at the press conference for the quarterly results of the implementation of all the financial and investment tools of its portfolio.

During the press conferece, the official data were released on the progress of the Development Program of Public Investments, the National Development Program, the NSRF, the Recovery and Resilience Fund, as well as the actions implemented through the Just Development Transition Program, the Public Partnerships and Private Sector, the Hellenic Development Bank and the Hellenic Development Investment Bank.

Papathanasis underlined that “the official figures of the Greek economy and the implementation of all the financial and investment tools secured by the country and channeled down to the last euro to the support of society and the sustainable development of the economy, confirm the correctness of the policy followed by the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They prove that continued growth, at rates well above the rest of Europe, didn’t just happen, but it was the result of hard work. They certify our commitment to fiscal stability while simultaneously strengthening the investment-friendly environment and entrepreneurship, with the aim of double convergence, in terms of incomes with the rest of Europe, alongside balanced development among the regions of the country.

We are speeding up the implementation of reforms, the improvement of infrastructure and everyday life, we are turning collective prosperity into individual progress, for a country that we all deserve, especially young women and men.”