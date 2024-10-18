Excitement Builds for IBIA Annual Convention in Athens

This year’s convention boasts a distinguished lineup of executives and industry experts who will tackle key issues facing the shipping and marine fuel sectors. Attendees can look forward to in-depth discussions on regulatory updates, assessments from prominent shipping associations, and valuable insights from shipowners and bunker suppliers. A significant focus will be placed on alternative fuels and the anticipated 2025 Mediterranean Emission Control Area (Med ECA).

In addition to the main agenda, participants will have the opportunity to enroll in two specialized training courses. The ISO 8217:2024 course is particularly noteworthy, offering an extensive overview of the latest marine fuel quality standards. This course is especially relevant for those dealing with very low sulfur fuels, biodiesel (FAME and HVO), and biodiesel-residual fuel blends. The Future Fuels course will provide a comprehensive examination of both current and emerging marine fuels, addressing operational challenges, safety concerns, and regulatory compliance. Industry experts will cover topics such as LNG, methanol, biofuels, and ammonia, exploring their future market viability and adherence to evolving standards.

For those interested in participating, registration for the IBIA Annual Convention and the associated training courses is still open. Visit IBIA Annual Convention to secure your place. With a dynamic agenda and ample networking opportunities, the IBIA Annual Convention is set to be a landmark event in the maritime industry.

The Convention agenda will showcase leading C-suite executives and industry leaders who are influencing the future of the sector, including:

For the full agenda: https://www.ibiaconvention.com/agenda-2024

To Register for the IBIA Annual Convention and/or the IBIA training courses visit: Home | IBIA Annual Convention (ibiaconvention.com)