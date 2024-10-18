Logo Image

Excitement Builds for IBIA Annual Convention in Athens

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) is gearing up for its Annual Convention, taking place from November 5 to 7 at the luxurious Athens Marriott Hotel. With two-thirds of the venue already filled, excitement is building among industry members eager to participate in this pivotal event.

This year’s convention boasts a distinguished lineup of executives and industry experts who will tackle key issues facing the shipping and marine fuel sectors. Attendees can look forward to in-depth discussions on regulatory updates, assessments from prominent shipping associations, and valuable insights from shipowners and bunker suppliers. A significant focus will be placed on alternative fuels and the anticipated 2025 Mediterranean Emission Control Area (Med ECA).

In addition to the main agenda, participants will have the opportunity to enroll in two specialized training courses. The ISO 8217:2024 course is particularly noteworthy, offering an extensive overview of the latest marine fuel quality standards. This course is especially relevant for those dealing with very low sulfur fuels, biodiesel (FAME and HVO), and biodiesel-residual fuel blends. The Future Fuels course will provide a comprehensive examination of both current and emerging marine fuels, addressing operational challenges, safety concerns, and regulatory compliance. Industry experts will cover topics such as LNG, methanol, biofuels, and ammonia, exploring their future market viability and adherence to evolving standards.

For those interested in participating, registration for the IBIA Annual Convention and the associated training courses is still open. Visit IBIA Annual Convention to secure your place. With a dynamic agenda and ample networking opportunities, the IBIA Annual Convention is set to be a landmark event in the maritime industry.

The Convention agenda will showcase leading C-suite executives and industry leaders who are influencing the future of the sector, including:

  1. Kostas G. Gkonis – Director & Secretary General, INTERCARGO (the International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners)
  2. Timothy Cosulich, Immediate Past Chair, IBIA, CEO, Fratelli CosulichVassilios Dimoulas – Technology & Innovation Director, Bureau Veritas
  1. Eirik Nyhus – Vice President, Director Environment, DNV
  2. Nicos Rescos – COO, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.
  3. Stamatis N. Tsantanis – Chairman and CEO, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.
  4. Kenneth Dam – Global Head of Bunkering,TFG Marine
  5. Keld R. Demant – CEO, Bunker Holding
  6. Vassilios Dimoulas – Technology & Innovation Director, Bureau Veritas
  7. Neils den Nijs – CEO, Titan
  8. Sifis I. Vardinoyannis – Director, Sekavin Bunkering Stations S.A.
  9. John Stirling – Director, Marine Technical, Global Physical Operations, World Fuel Services 
  10. Monique Vermeire – Fuels Specialist, Chevron Belgium
  11. Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou – Co-CEO, Tototheo Global
  12. Sofia Fürstenberg Stott – Partner, Fürstenberg Maritime Advisory
  13. Maria Skipper Schwenn – Director of Environmental Regulatory and Public Affairs, Bunker Holding
  14. Samir Fernandez – Director, Cepsa Trading S.A.U.
  15. Kenneth Juhls – Managing Director, ZeroNorth Bunker
  16. Claudia Beumer – Owner/Director, C4Fuel BV

For the full agenda: https://www.ibiaconvention.com/agenda-2024

To Register for the IBIA Annual Convention and/or the IBIA training courses visit:  Home | IBIA Annual Convention (ibiaconvention.com)

