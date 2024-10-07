Hotel industry and the qualitative “leap forward”

The hotel industry will not be able to make the qualitative “leap forward”, as international competition demands, due to economic suffocation, alternate professor of the University of Western Attica, president of the Peloponnese Tourism Organization and vice-president of the Panhellenic Federation of Hoteliers Dr. Konstantinos Marinakos, pointed out in his intervention.

In his article, he highlighted that at a time when the hospitality industry is facing unprecedented challenges, the increase in operating costs of businesses should be a key concern.

Inflationary pressures, increased demand for premium services, staff shortages and wage increases, energy costs, technology investments, additional fees and taxes as well as short-term leasing make up the puzzle of increasing operating costs in the hospitality industry, posing significant challenges for businesses, in their effort to maintain a high level of competitiveness by providing high quality services.

He also made special reference to the explosion of short-term rentals, asking the state to establish market control measures against the uncontrolled and unregulated expansion of short-term rentals in order not to risk shrinking an industry with a high multiplier and a huge contribution to GDP, income and employment.