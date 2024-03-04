AIA: Profit jumps 37.8% to 231.5 million euros

The Athens International Airport (AIA) recorded an increase in revenue and profits for 2023, while passenger traffic rose to a new historical record.

More specifically, profits after taxes amounted to 231.5 million euros, up 37.8%, compared to 168 million euros in the previous year. Therefore, the distribution of a residual gross dividend of 0.33 euros per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting.

Total revenue and other income increased by 126.8 million euros or 26.6% to 603.71 million euros in 2023, with aviation and non-aviation revenue showing significant improvement mainly due to the increase in passenger traffic by 24.0% as well as the dynamic growth of revenues from commercial activities.

Ioannis Paraschis, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AIA, commented on the results: “We are pleased to announce our strong financial performance for the financial year 2023, which showed an increase of 26.6% compared to 2022, in terms of the total revenues which amounted to 603.7 million euros.

On a positive note, significant increases in revenue were recorded from both aviation and non-aviation activities. We are particularly pleased with the strong recovery of our network, with more destinations, increased frequencies and successful route development activity, as well as the significant strides made in commercial development. In addition, 2023 marked a historic milestone for our Company as we focused on listing on the Athens Stock Exchange, which was completed in February 2024.

This significant achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and exceptional diligence of our people. Our performance reflects the Company’s resilience and business dynamism. We continue with the goal of optimally serving our customers and creating value for all our stakeholders.”