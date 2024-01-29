OPAP Forward: Opening 2,847 new direct jobs

OPAP Forward program is preparing to welcome new small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which will offer the necessary resources to improve their financial performance and increase their human resources, in the current financial year. The aim of the program is to strengthen extroversion, increase the turnover of the small and medium-sized companies participating in the action as well as the creation of new jobs.

In absolute numbers, the OPAP Forward action has so far supported 68 dynamic, small and medium-sized enterprises, from competitive and extroverted sectors of the Greek economy. For the implementation of the program, OPAP cooperates with the international non-profit organization Endeavor, offering the country’s small and medium enterprises an opportunity to grow. According to Endeavor, participating companies have opened 2,847 new direct jobs so far, while supporting more than 23,000 indirect jobs, through their market partnerships. At the same time, they have increased their turnover by 470 million euros in total.

Businesses participating in the OPAP Forward program network have access to data and information, which help them overcome any obstacles and difficulties they face, in order to develop into large and successful businesses that innovate, strengthen their extroversion, and create new jobs.

Specifically, the range of services that OPAP Forward provides to participating businesses includes integrated guidance through a network of successful entrepreneurs and high-ranking market executives, training seminars in areas such as strategy, financial and human resources management, marketing and sales, branding and communication, access to financial tools through a network of investors and banking institutions, access to international markets, for the further expansion of their activity, networking actions with entrepreneurs from Greece and abroad.