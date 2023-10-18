Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Israel postponed

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Israel has been postponed for security reasons, according to sources.

The same sources said that the new security situation in Israel has led to the revision of the prime minister’s program.

Meanwhile, during the extraordinary European Council teleconference on the Middle East on Tuesday evening, the Greek premier stressed that the EU needs to speak with a single voice on such a significant issue for regional and European security as developments in the Middle East.

The need to respond in unity is greater now, adding that EU security services must collaborate, he underlined.

The prime minister also reiterated Israel’s right to self-defense, and the need to protect civilians, as well the need to respect International Law.