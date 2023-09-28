Intrakat: Paving the way for the successful integration of Aktor

Intrakat’s positive performance in the first half of the year with a return to operating profitability and a 45% increase in turnover paves the way for the successful integration of Aktor at the end of the year.

“From the first moment we took over the management of the company, a year ago, we made it known that our goal was to return it to profitability, the consolidation of its financial performance and its dynamic growth. Today we can now announce that this promise has been fulfilled,” the vice president and managing director of the Intrakat Group, Alexandros Exarchou, said, commenting on the results.

According to Exarchou, the completion of the acquisition of Aktor is expected by the end of the year. The company to be acquired will remain a subsidiary of Intrakat for some time and the decisions for any transformation of the Group will be made afterwards.

“Both from an organizational and financial point of view we are ready to welcome Aktor,” the head of Intrakat underlined adding “what we achieved in one year at Intrakat we will also achieve at Aktor”.

Following the acquisition of the Ellaktor’s subsidiary, Intrakat will become one of the largest companies in the sector with a backlog of 5.1 billion euro projects and the possibility to claim a significant part of the share of the projects that are launched amounting to 40 billion euros, active in Greece primarily, but also in Romania, as its management said.