Alpha Bank: Bad loans of 1.5 billion euros to Hoist Finance

Alpha Services and Holdings announced that its 100% subsidiary, Alpha Bank S.A., entered into a binding agreement with Hoist Finance AB (publ) regarding the Project Cell for the sale of a Portfolio of Non-Performing and Unsecured Loans with a total outstanding amount of 1.5 billion euros with a reference date of 30.09.2022.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed within the fourth quarter of 2023, is capital neutral for the Bank and will contribute to the further consolidation of its balance sheet by reducing the ιndex of non-performing loans by 0.2 percentage points.