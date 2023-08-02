Hellenic Development Bank: Enhancing businesses’ liquidity

Alternate National Economy and Finance Minister, Nikos Papathanasis, and the CEO of the Hellenic Development Bank (HDB), Athina Hatzipetrou, signed the agreement for the redistribution of resources between the three funds of the Business Growth Fund, in order to strengthen the resources of the Business Liquidity Fund, in an effort to meet the needs of the market.

Due to the large appeal of the Business Liquidity Fund, the funds were exhausted. With this agreement, the Fund which provides working capital with the possibility of subsidizing interest rates for two years for businesses that had not participated in HDB programs in the past, is again available with the aim of enhancing the liquidity of businesses.

The resources of the Business Liquidity Fund increased by 54 million euros, which means that the additional available portfolio of the program now amounts to 129.6 million euros.

In May 2023 the 3 Business Growth Funds were activated: