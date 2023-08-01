AADE: Tax evasion in e-shops

The auditors of the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) recorded extensive tax evasion in online shops (e-shops).

More specifically, many shops were found to have sold a large number of products and goods without issuing receipts, having concealed from the tax authorities huge amounts of gross income and having avoided paying income taxes and VAT of significant amounts for many years.

Moreover, in some cases, it was found that there was no real business behind e-shops, but a natural person – an individual who sold products without even having submitted a declaration of commencement of business activity to the competent tax authorities.

AADE audits are carried out in a targeted manner, after collecting information through internet research – specifically on social media and the Google information search platform – and after cross-checking with other information already available to the tax authorities or based on consumer complaints.