Fire breaks out in Chios; message sent to evacuate two villages

A fire broke out late on Sunday in the area of Diefcha, on the island of Chios. The fire was caused by a vehicle that was engulfed in flames earlier in the day in the area of Katavasi and spread rapidly.

Although the fire did not threaten a residential area, a message was sent via the emergency number 112 at 01.00 am on Monday to evacuate the villages Diefcha and Katavasis.

The firefighting forces operating in the area were reinforced at first light. A total of 90 firefighters are now operating with 6 ground teams, volunteers, 18 water tanks, assisted by 5 aircraft and 4 helicopters.

On Monday, a very high risk of fire (risk category 4) is predicted for four regions of Greece, according to the Fire Risk Prediction Map issued by the general secretariat of Civil Protection of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection.

More specifically, the regions are: