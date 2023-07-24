Kefalogianni in Rhodes: First priority the safety of tourists

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni on Monday gave interviews to foreign media about the management of the crisis in the tourism sector, in order to give a clear picture of the situation prevailing on the island of Rhodes following the wildfire that broke out.

She explained that the government has proceeded with coordinated actions and precautionary measures so that not a single human life was endangered or injured.

Kefalogianni appeared on the British media Sky News, BBC News and BBC Radio, saying that “it was the biggest evacuation ever occurred in Greece, as the number of people who were transferred reached 19,000, of which 16,000 were transferred by land and 3,000 by sea.”

The minister underlined that the solidarity of both the people of Rhodes and the volunteers who ran from every part of the country to help was touching.

She also added that “there is no problem at the airport of Rhodes and it is very important to emphasize that only a small part of the island has been affected,” the minister told BBC Radio. In fact, she characterized as “wrong the estimates that 50% of the island has been affected by the fire.”

According to Kefalogianni, “Greece wants to send a clear message of safety abroad. The safety of visitors is a priority, as is the fact that Greece is able to face major crises.”