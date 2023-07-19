Greek construction groups eyeing concession contracts and PPPs

Major construction groups are focused on three concession contracts plus two public private partnerships (PPPs) regarding five highways, with a total budget exceeding 5 billion euros.

The relevant procedures for the contracts are underway and concern the re-concession of Attiki Odos, the concession project of the Northern Road Axis of Crete, the extensions of the Attiki Odos and the two road axes Thessaloniki – Edessa and Drama – Amfipoli, projects that will be carried out using the PPP method.

GEK Terna, Ellaktor, Avax, Mytilineos and Intrakat have turned eyed on concessions and PPPs as they guarantee stable income from dividends, tolls and availability payments, while at the same time undertaking projects, such as the concession of the Northern Road Axis of Crete, amounting to 1.7 billion euros, will determine the new balance between the groups.