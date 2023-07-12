Greece: 48-hour deadline to reduce the cost of ferry tickets

A 48-hour deadline was given to ferry operators to submit their proposals, in order to reduce the price of the ferry tickets for the average Greek family that has suffered the consequences of inflation and the energy crisis.

According to “Naftemporiki” sources, ferry operators were asked to present specific proposals to passengers with significant discounts on basic itineraries, i.e. at the ports of Piraeus, Rafina, Thessaloniki and Kavala.

On their part, the shipping companies expressed their concern, stating that “there may be a reduction in the price of fuel by 30% to 35%, but the operational cost of shipping still remains at particularly high levels.”

They attributed this development to a number of factors, such as the increase in ship insurance premiums, the cost of repair, maintenance and supply of raw materials, the wages of crews with the signing of new collective labor agreements, but also bank loans.

Specific offers and discounts

However, they promised that they will immediately respond to the call and based on healthy competition and commercial policy will contribute in their own way to the relief of Greek families with specific offers and discounts beyond those that already exist for the inhabitants of the islands, the beneficiaries of social tourism, students, families with many children and the disabled.