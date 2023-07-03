The human geography of the new Parliament

The new Parliament is sworn in today followed by the government’s policy statements from Thursday to Saturday, when the road map for the next four years will be presented in detail.

One in three MPs is either elected for the first time in the May elections and now re-elected or appearing for the first time in the recent elections. As for the women elected, they total 67, a number that is, however, reduced compared to May when 75 women MPs were elected.

Today the deputies will be sworn in and on Tuesday the president of the parliament will be elected, followed by the vice-presidents, deans and secretaries, according to the proposals of their parliamentary groups. It is recalled that New Democracy has re-nominated Kostas Tassoulas for parliament president.

From Thursday to Saturday, the government will proceed with its policy statements followed by two bills that will be passed in July.