Permits for private building activity up in March 2023

A 65.9 pct increase in the volume of private building activity receiving planning permission was recorded in March 2023, according to Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

According to ELSTAT, a total of 2,671 building permits for the construction of 628,059 square metres of surface area and 2,873,242 cubic metres in volume were issued in March, representing a 34.2 pct increase in permits issued, a 64.4 pct increase in surface area and a 65.9 pct increase in volume relative to the same month in 2022.

Permits for private building activity in the first quarter of 2023 increased 13.5 pct in terms of number, 22.1 pct in terms of surface area and 25.2 pct in terms of volume relative to the first quarter of 2022