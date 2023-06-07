Greece on the investors’ radar

Credit rating, bonds, deals and listing of new companies are the four factors that boost the interest of investors in the Athens stock exchange which has outperformed over the last year and is among the top of the world in terms of returns.

The largest credit rating agencies praise Greece for its fiscal consolidation over the last years and outline the auspicious prospects of the economy.

Fitch is expected to improve the country’s outlook from neutral to positive in 60 hours from now while Standard and Poor’s and Fitch need to upgrade Greece from junk to investment grade on October 20, 2023, and on December 1, respectively.

On the contrary, Moody’s puts Greece two steps below the investment grade.

Tuesday was another record day for the Athens Stock with market capitalization reaching 84.36 billion euros (2009 levels).