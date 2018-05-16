IMF: Revision, downwards, in Greek GDP forecast for 2018 the biggest among EU states

The IMF continued to be "bearish" over Greek economic prospects, with a report issued this week by the Washington D.C.-based Fund showing Greece as the only European country where growth forecasts for 2018 were revised downwards.

The IMF forecast for GDP growth by European countries back in October 2017 put Greek economic growth at 2.6 percent for this year, whereas the spring 2018 forecast fell to 2 percent.

The 0.6-percentage point slide is the biggest such reduction, not only among Eurozone member-states but all EU members.

Lithuania is second, from the bottom, on the relevant IMF list, as its growth forecast for 2018 was revised downwards by 0.3 percentage points - from 3.5 percent to 3.2 percent.