Major bootleg cigarette haul last week at port of Piraeus

Sunday, 29 April 2018 21:33
Customs officers and tax revenue auditors intercepted to containers loaded with untaxed cigarettes at the port of Piraeus last week, using computer cross-checking and X-ray technology.

More than 24.5 million cigarettes were confiscated, with a value - in terms of avoided surcharges and taxes - nearing five million euros. According to a press release by the independent public revenues authority, a probe is continue to try and locate the shipment's receiver.

In a separate incident, customs officials at a border post on the Greek-Turkish frontier (Kipi) discovered 503 grams of undeclared gold jewelry (14 karat), and 244 grams of 24-karat gold in the possession of a Turkish national traveling by bus from Thessaloniki to Istanbul. A fine of 11,600 euros was imposed on the man.  

