Major bootleg cigarette haul last week at port of Piraeus

Customs officers and tax revenue auditors intercepted to containers loaded with untaxed cigarettes at the port of Piraeus last week, using computer cross-checking and X-ray technology.

More than 24.5 million cigarettes were confiscated, with a value - in terms of avoided surcharges and taxes - nearing five million euros. According to a press release by the independent public revenues authority, a probe is continue to try and locate the shipment's receiver.

In a separate incident, customs officials at a border post on the Greek-Turkish frontier (Kipi) discovered 503 grams of undeclared gold jewelry (14 karat), and 244 grams of 24-karat gold in the possession of a Turkish national traveling by bus from Thessaloniki to Istanbul. A fine of 11,600 euros was imposed on the man.