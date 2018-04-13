German FinMin spox: Berlin awaits 'credible growth plan' from Athens for post-bailout era

Berlin awaits "a credible growth plan" from Athens for the post-memorandum period - after August 2018 - and also signaled that any decisions over future relief measures for Greece will be taken when a debt sustainability report is unveiled, according to a German finance ministry spokesman on Friday.

The statements by the spokesman, Johannes Blankenheim, came hours after talks in Berlin between new German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and his visiting Greek counterpart Euclid Tsakalotos, described as an "introductory" meeting by both sides.

According to reports disseminated by Greece's state-run news agency, Blankenheim said decisions regarding the east Mediterranean country will be taken after the current bailout ends in August, after a final report by institutional creditors is completed.

The report, he said, is due before the summer recess.

Asked if the German side could contemplate debt relief measures for Greece without new conditions - i.e. new austerity measures - the finance ministry spokesman requested patience, merely pointing to the foreseen process.