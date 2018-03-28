Aluminum sector accounts for 5.6% of all Greek exports in 2017

The aluminum sector accounted for a noteworthy 5.6 percent of Greece's total exports in 2017, the country's independent statistics authority (EL.STAT) announced this week.

The Aluminium Association of Greece added that the sector is particularly well-known and competitive in international markets, and ranks as the second most export-oriented sector in still recession-battered Greece, with 1.61 billion euros worth of exports in 2017. Only refined fuels earned more export euros.

Aluminum-based exports increased in 2017 by 16 percent over the previous year.