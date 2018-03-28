Aluminum sector accounts for 5.6% of all Greek exports in 2017

Wednesday, 28 March 2018 22:42
profil.gr
A- A A+

The aluminum sector accounted for a noteworthy 5.6 percent of Greece's total exports in 2017, the country's independent statistics authority (EL.STAT) announced this week.

The Aluminium Association of Greece added that the sector is particularly well-known and competitive in international markets, and ranks as the second most export-oriented sector in still recession-battered Greece, with 1.61 billion euros worth of exports in 2017. Only refined fuels earned more export euros.

Aluminum-based exports increased in 2017 by 16 percent over the previous year.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών