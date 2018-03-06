Trainose submits binding offer for rolling stock maintenance company

Tuesday, 06 March 2018 21:47
UPD:21:48
EUROKINISSI/ΖΩΝΤΑΝΟΣ ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΟΣ
A- A A+

FSI-controlled Trainose, the dominant and previously state-owned rail operator in Greece, on Tuesday submitted a binding offer for the 100-percent acquisition of another state-controlled entity that provides rolling stock maintenance and railroad availability services.

Trainose submitted the bid for the company, known by its Greek-language acronym of EESSTY S.A. or "ROSCO", with Greece's privatization agency, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund.  

ROSCO was established in 2013 when the wholly state-owned and managed Hellenic Railway Organization (OSE) was broken up. The breakup of OSE yielded the rail operator, Trainose, Ergose, a railroad construction unit, and the former, among others.

Previous international tenders to sell-off the company have been declared void.

Trainose was purchased by Ferrovie Dello Stato Italiane for 45 million euros last September, part of an ongoing memorandum-mandated privatization program. 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών