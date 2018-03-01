261 e-auctions held on first day of universal implementation; 135 fail to attract bid

Most of the electronic auctions held on Wednesday, the first day of an obligatory of all such auctions via an online format, failed to record a successful transaction, according to figures supplied by notaries' associations in the greater Athens area and Aegean islands.

A total of 261 auctions were held on Wednesday, of which 76 recorded a transaction; 50 auctions were suspended following a mutual understanding between debtors and applicants, while 135 failed to achieve any transaction and will be repeated in the coming period.