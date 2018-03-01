261 e-auctions held on first day of universal implementation; 135 fail to attract bid

Thursday, 01 March 2018 12:18
UPD:12:21
INTIME NEWS/ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΥ ΣΤΕΛΙΟΣ
A- A A+

Most of the electronic auctions held on Wednesday, the first day of an obligatory of all such auctions via an online format, failed to record a successful transaction, according to figures supplied by notaries' associations in the greater Athens area and Aegean islands.

A total of 261 auctions were held on Wednesday, of which 76 recorded a transaction; 50 auctions were suspended following a mutual understanding between debtors and applicants, while 135 failed to achieve any transaction and will be repeated in the coming period.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών