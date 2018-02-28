Hooded gang again busts up central Athens store fronts; party newspaper occupied

Unknown assailants vandalized roughly 10 store fronts along the Ermou pedestrian way, the Greek capital's "high street", in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

According to initial reports, the incident is blamed on self-styled anarchists, and part of demands to return a suspect, arrested in the mail bomb attack on former Greek PM Lucas Papademos, back to an Athens lockup from a regional jail.

Ermou St lies in one of the most prominent areas in the Greek capital.

In a later incident, some 30 to 40 individuals, identified as "anti-state" activists, occupied the offices of the Avgi newspaper. The low-circulation daily is owned by ruling SYRIZA party.

Various incidents have been reported in the country, ostensibly in support of hunger striker Konstantinos Giatzoglou, who was arrested on charged of sending the mail bomb.