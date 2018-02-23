Tsipras at informal EU summit: Turkey must respect int'l law

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday emphasized that Turkey, an EU candidate-state, must fully respect international law, speaking on the sidelines of an informal EU summit in Brussels.

Amid an ongoing crescendo of Turkish provocations, from the eastern Aegean, Cyprus' EEZ and even a military campaign smack in th middle of the Syrian civil war, Tsipras stressed that EU-Turkey relations cannot continue with constant violations of other EU member-states' sovereign rights.

He said the issue was brought up by himself and Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades during the summit's sessions, as well as in contacts with individual EU leaders.