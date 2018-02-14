US ambassador to Greece in Ankara this week; no meeting with Turkish FM

US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt will travel to Ankara this week for consultations with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell and several other US ambassadors in the region.

According to a press release by the US embassy in Athens, the meeting aims to "... to discuss a range of topics, including our ambitious energy agenda where coordination with ambassadors from Baku to Belgrade is intrinsic to our strategy."

Nevertheless, Pyatt's meeting with the top leadership of the State Department comes amid a latest round of very high-profile Turkish military provocations, namely, in the eastern Aegean against NATO ally Greece, in the eastern Mediterranean against Cyprus and at a time when the Turkish military had directly entered the Syria civil war quagmire.

The same press release said the US ambassador to Greece will not meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.