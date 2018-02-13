Int'l tender for remaining 5% of shares in telecoms provider OTE

Greece's privatization agency, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund S.A (HRADF), on Tuesday announced that it was launching an international tender process for the sale of a 5-percent stake (24,507,520 common registered shares) in the formerly state-run Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTE S.A.)

According to a HRADF press release, the tender process will be conducted in one phase and interested investors are requested to submit their binding offers, in accordance with the request for proposal, which is posted on the agency website, no later than March 15, 2018.