Carlsberg completes 100% acquisition of local brewer Olympic

By D. Alexaki

dalex@naftemporiki.gr

International brewer Carlsberg group has acquired full control of Greece-based Olympic Brewery, which produces and distributes the well-known "Fix" and "Mythos" brands in the country, completing a full foray by the former into the Greek market.

Carlsberg acquired a remaining 49 percent of Olympic's shares this week, which were held by local businessmen Yannis Hitos (25 percent) and the Grekis brothers (12 percent each).

Olympic operates two breweries, one in the northern city of Thessaloniki and the other on the island of Evia, off the eastern Greek mainland.

“Olympic Brewery is a historic Greek company and a very strong player in the Greek market. It is thus a positive and logical next step that we announce today, strengthening our presence in Southern Europe,” was the statement by Carlsberg Group CEO Cees ‘t Hart.

Olympic is also the local brewer for the brands Carlsberg, Tuborg and Somersby cider.

According to its website, Olympic Brewery employs roughly 450 people in Greece and has a network of 90,000 different points of sale, including more than 2,000 partners and suppliers.