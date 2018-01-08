Αegean surpasses 13 million threshold in terms of passengers for 2017

Aegean, along with its subsidiary, Olympic Air, on Monday reported an increase in passenger traffic by 6 percent in 2017, exceeding the 13-million mark.

Specifically, the Greece-based carrier transported 13.2 million passengers over the last year, some 750,000 more than in the previous year, and with the same number of flights.

Aegean's international routes continue to boost the airliner's growth, with 7.3 million passengers recorded in 2017, an increase of 9 percent on an annual basis. Domestic routes served 5.9 million passengers, up by roughly 200,000 from 2016.