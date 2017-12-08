Energean announces new contracts to supply natgas to Israeli industrial users

Athens-based Energean Oil & Gas this week announced new Gas Sales and Purchase Agreements utilizing Israel's Karish and Tanin natural gas deposits in the east Mediterranean.

The contracts stipulate an annual supply of 2.6 billion cubic meters worth of natural gas to some of Israel's biggest industrial concerns, such as Israel Chemicals, Bazan Oil Refineries and independent electricity producer OPC.

Another agreement for the supply of 300 million cubic meters of natural gas was signed with the Rapac telecoms, energy and infrastructure group.