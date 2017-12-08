Energean announces new contracts to supply natgas to Israeli industrial users

Friday, 08 December 2017 18:01
UPD:18:06
Δελτίο Τύπου
A- A A+

Athens-based Energean Oil & Gas this week announced new Gas Sales and Purchase Agreements utilizing Israel's Karish and Tanin natural gas deposits in the east Mediterranean.

The contracts stipulate an annual supply of 2.6 billion cubic meters worth of natural gas to some of Israel's biggest industrial concerns, such as Israel Chemicals, Bazan Oil Refineries and independent electricity producer OPC.

Another agreement for the supply of 300 million cubic meters of natural gas was signed with the Rapac telecoms, energy and infrastructure group.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών