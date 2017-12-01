IOBE: Economic climate in Greece mostly unchanged in Nov. 2017

The economic climate in Greece remained mostly unchanged in November 2017, according to a study released on Friday by the Athens-based Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE), with a relevant index marginally up at 98.4 points, from 98.3 points in October 2017.

In terms of specific economic sectors, slightly worsening indices for construction, industry and services were offset by a higher rating for retail commerce, while consumer confidence remained at the same levels.

According to IOBE's study, no significant changes were recorded in economic policy over the past month, resulting in greater economic stability.

The research foundation said there was expectation that a third review of the ongoing bailout will be soon be concluded with creditors. Additionally, tax and other burdens that influence citizens' and business' expectations have also, to a great extent, been anticipated over the previous period.

IOBE noted that although expectations in Greece are higher than a year ago, and therefore aligned with the current economic recovery, they are clearly lower than the corresponding level of other European countries.