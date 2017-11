British Airways will add a route to the Ionian holiday island of Kefalonia (Cephallonia) in the summer of 2018, beginning on May 15 and ending on Oct. 6, 2018.

Flights will depart Terminal 5 for the island, departing from London every Tuesday and Saturday.

With Kefalonia on the itinerary, BA's destinations in Greece reach 13, including Athens, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini, Kos, Rhodes, Irakleio (Crete), Hania (Crete), Kalamata, Corfu, Zakynthos and Skiathos.