Another body was reportedly discovered in the Mandra township on Monday morning, with authorities waiting to identify the body, given that one man remains missing from last week's devastating floods in western Attica prefecture (west of the greater Athens area).

The body was reportedly recovered next to a municipal garage that has been previously identified as one of the structures haphazardly built in a ravine that in past decades served as a run-off for rain water coming off Mt. Patera.