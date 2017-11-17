EU's Court of Auditors issues 11 recommendations to Commission for future bailouts; Greek programs scrutinized

A report by the EU's Court of Auditors (ECA) this week included no less than 10 recommendations to the EU Commission in order to improve its institutional role vis-à-vis memorandum bailouts and to ensure that such bailouts are effective, a development directly linked with the first two bailout programs implemented in Greece.

The recommendations were included in a report, released in Brussels, that included scathing criticism over the effectiveness of the first two (out of three) memorandums imposed on Greece,in exchange for loans by institutional creditors to avoid a sovereign bankruptcy.

One example cited by the ECA to qualify the negative portions of its assessment is that Greece has still not fully returned to sovereign capital markets in order to cover its borrowing needs, while measures to deal with a ballooning debt have failed.

Among others, the ECA called for: