Bakoyannis addresses 'N' con'f on consumer goods, retailing

Thursday, 26 October 2017 12:58
UPD:13:00
Top main opposition New Democracy (ND) party cadre Dora Bakoyannis this week referred to the negative impact on the country's retail sector from the ongoing economic crisis, speaking during the second annual conference on consumer goods and retailing, organized by "N" in Athens.
 
In addressing participants at the conference, the former foreign minister and Athens mayor detailed her center-right party's positions for boosting the sector's prospects.
 
The highlights in Bakoyannis' address were a reduction of what she called "hyper taxation" now imposed in the country, working with the banking sector to increase low liquidity and dried up credit for the business world, as well as measure to increase e-commerce.

