Belgian-Moroccan woman arrested aboard Greece-bound ferry on terrorism-related warrant

Saturday, 19 August 2017 15:11
A 22-year-old Belgian citizen was arrested late Friday evening at the port of Corfu aboard a passenger ferry on a terrorism-related European arrest warrant.

Italian authorities notified Greek police of the warrant, according to reports.

The suspect, a woman, had boarded the ferry boat from Bari, Italy. She was headed to the extreme northwestern Greek mainland port of Igoumenitsa, but was instead arrested on Corfu when the vessel made a scheduled stop on the Ionian island.
Initial reports state that the woman, who travels with a Belgian passport, is of Moroccan origin.

 

