Large wildfire north of Athens finally dying down

Wednesday, 16 August 2017 12:53
UPD:12:55
SOOC/Menelaos Myrillas
A large and multi-front wildfire northeast of Athens appears to be finally abating on Wednesday, after burning forestland, brush, crops and property over the past few days.

Improved weather conditions and an intensive effort by the fire brigade, municipal crews and volunteers paid off over the past 24 hours.

At one point, the wildfire fronts extended over 25 kilometers in an area covering the Varnavas settlement, the villages of Grammatiko and Kapandriti and several points in between, as well as extending up a coast strip (Oropos, Kalamos) notorious for the thousands of illegally built holiday homes.

The specter of summertime wildfires has plagued southern Greece - and much of southern Europe - for decades.

