Start price for 7 nationwide broadcast licenses set at 35 mln€ by independent authority

The start price for seven nationwide broadcast licenses in Greece was set on Friday at 35 million euros by an independent watchdog authority, according to a letter sent to the relevant minister by the former's board members.

Licensing of radio-television stations in the country returned to the realm of the Greek National Council for Radio and Television (NCRTV) after last year's failed bid by the leftist-rightist coalition government to auction-off four such licenses.

A very high-profile legal ruling by the Council of State (CoS) abrogated a relevant law by the government, which was spearheaded by current Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas.

According to the independent authority, the decision was unanimous. Members of the NCRTV also said the spectrum for licensing broadcasters is not unlimited.