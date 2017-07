The body of a missing seven-year-old Syrian child was discovered in the waters off a coastal industrial district where a refugee shelter is located in extreme western Athens.

An "Amber Alert" had previously been broadcast nationwide throughout Greece for the missing boy in the early morning hours of Friday.

The child was last seen at roughly 1 a.m. at the Skaramangas camp site, while his body was discovered in the water on Friday evening.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.