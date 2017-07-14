Average monthly salary in Greece in Oct. 2016 drops by 2.59%; full-time work salary average at 1,167€

By S. Papapetros

spapa@naftemporiki.gr

Social security fund (EFKA) figures point to an average reduction in monthly salaries by 2.59 percent for private sector businesses in Greece October 2016, the last month surveyed.

The average monthly salary, which includes full-time and part-time employment contract, reached 936.41 euros.

The results were accumulated from the individual contribution statements supplied by businesses to the supra fund, which was established at the beginning of the year from the merger of most of Greece social security providers.

Based on the same figures, the average daily wage for full-time employment was 50.97 euros in October 2016 or 1,167.33 euros on a monthly basis. Part-time employment, on average, reached 388.56 euros a month; 23.59 euros as a daily wage.

The figures account for legally employed wage earners and does not factor "off-the-books" employment or self-employed professionals.