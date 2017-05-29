Wife of injured former PM says letter bomb's explosive material located in CD case

The wife of former Greek prime minister Lucas Papademos, who was injured in a letter bomb attack last Friday, on Monday said the explosive material was located in a CD case and that it was contained in a Manila folder that had been left outside their home.

Shanna Ingram-Papademos , who spoke during a morning current affairs program, said the large envelope had first passed through a bomb detection device in Parliament before being hauled to the couple's home in the upscale district of Paleo Faliro, the Greek capital's "diplomatic row", where it remained with other correspondence outside for 24 hours.

She also said her husband, a former ECB vice-president and current president of the venerable Athens Academy, was "lucky", given that he initially held the folder near his face before laying it at his feet.

The makeshift explosive device detonated inside a sedan carrying Papademos.