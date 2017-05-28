Eurobank economic bulletin: Greek GDP rate lags behind EZ average by 2.2% points

The divergence between Greece's growth rate and that of the Euro zone average by 2.2 percentage points was the highlight of Eurobank's weekly economic report last week.

The specific figure, according to the Athens-based lender, is one parameter of the current sluggishness of the Greek economy. Eurobank reminded that the GDP growth rate, both on an annualized and quarterly basis, lags behind the EU and EZ average.

Ominous, Greek GDP over the first quarter of 2017 eased by 0.1 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 and by 0.5 percent compared to the corresponding quarter of 2016.

In real terms, Greek GDP reached 45.76 billion in Q1 2017, down from 45.82 billion in Q4 2016 and 45.99 billion in Q1 2016.