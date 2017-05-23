Schaeuble expresses optimism over Greek bailout deal in June

Tuesday, 23 May 2017 17:23
UPD:17:39
Speaking in Brussels, Schaeuble was quoted by Reuters as saying that the IMF's representatives had proved difficult in negotiations with European creditors. He also revealed that one member-state was also against the deal.  
Powerful German FinMin Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday appeared uncharacteristically optimistic over the prospects of a conclusive agreement for the Greek bailout program by next month's scheduled Eurogroup meeting, speaking a day after another Eurogroup session failed to hatch out the hoped for deal.

"The German government is not blocking anything, it is just sticking to the rules," Schaeuble was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, EU Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters that “Greece has delivered", in terms of fulfilling conditions for debt relief. He also called on creditors to "show responsibility".

