Aegean reports 35.8 mln€ in losses for Q1 2017

Greece-based carrier Aegean Airlines on Tuesday reported net losses of 35.8 million euros in the first quarter of 2017, up from 21.5 million euros in losses over the corresponding period of 2016.

The biggest Greek air carrier announced that its results were hurt by low passenger traffic over the first quarter winter season, as the Easter holidays for 2017 also came in the second quarter.

Aegean is a member of the Star Alliance group.

Consolidated revenues rose 3 percent to 151.9 million euros with passenger traffic up by 5 percent, rising to 2.1 million, and despite a decrease in the number of flights by 7 percent.