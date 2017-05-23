IMF's Thomsen: Realistic fiscal assumptions, specificity necessary for Greek program

IMF European department chief Poul Thomsen said the Fund wants Greece's Euro zone creditors to employ more realistic assumptions about the course of the bailout-dependent Greek economy, as well as specific debt relief measures for the country.

Thomsen made the statement hours after a marathon Eurogroup meeting concluded late Monday evening without a deal for the Greek program, with even the lesser goal of finally concluding the second review of the bailout not finalized.

In echoing other Eurozone and EU officials, Thomsen referred to "progress" in talks, but with no agreement achieved.

"We (IMF) still think there is a need for more realism in assumptions and more specificity," Thomsen was quoted by Reuters as saying.