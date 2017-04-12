Mitsotakis: Govt essentially agreed to 4th memorandum without any financing

Parliament debate on Wednesday over yet another proposal for a high-profile committee of inquiry was the venue where main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis scathingly charged that the leftist coalition government has agreed to a “fourth memorandum without financing”.

“The second review (of the Greek bailout program) is the Waterloo of (this government's) miserable rule,” Mitsotakis charged from Parliament’s podium.

Wednesday’s debate, amid the looming Easter holiday when urban areas slowly empty around Greece, was again replete with acerbic back-and-forth rhetoric by political leaders, this time over a proposal for a Parliamentary inquiry into health care spending stretching back decades – but excluding the last two years of the leftist-rightist coalition government.

Mitsotakis’ criticism was directly linked with the agreement, in principle, announced at a Eurogroup meeting in Malta last Friday between the Tsipras government and institutional creditors.

“… the measures that appear to have been decided are painful for all Greeks, especially the weakest, violating every ‘red line’ of the government … the delay in the negotiation had and has a huge cost for the economy, whereas the government has committed the country (to more austerity) for years without gaining anything of substance for the debt and primary budget surpluses,” he charged.